2015 Holiday Events In Tuscaloosa

Nov 14, 2015 04:51PM, Published by Mary Jane, Categories: Family, In Print, Community

 ONGOING EVENTS:

Tuscaloosa Tinsel Trail - Nightly and through Jan. 3rd - The trail returns with Tuscaloosa’s One Place, as even more sponsors have decorated trees along the Black Warrior River. This includes us! Yes, see our ‘Busy Bee Christams’ themed tree near the trail’s start by the Tuscaloosa River Market on Jack Warner Parkway. Cost: Free -  More info: TTownTinsel.com


Holidays on the River - Daily through Jan. 18th - Ice skating returns to Tuscaloosa. The beautifully decorated 60 ’X 100’ outdoor rink will feature holiday characters and hourly snow flurries. Cost: $10 More info: HolidaysOnTheRiver.com

 

Winter Holiday Camp - Tumblebus Station - Thru JANUARY 5th.  205-799-2089


DECEMBER 28th - 30th  - Holiday Day Camp - PARA - TCPARA.org


 

DECEMBER 28th - 30th

Academy of Ballet & Jazz FROZEN Holiday Camp

Winter dance camp for ages 3-6. 1:00-3:00 pm.

$85 per dancer. Call 205-752-5124.


 

DECEMBER 31st

New Year’s Eve for Kids - Children's Hands-On Museum

9 am – Noon

205-349-4235, chomonline.org





UPCOMING 2016 DATES TO KNOW:

JANUARY 4-5 - PARA Holiday Day Camp

JANUARY 8th - Tumblebus Station Parent's Night Out
Bama Bounders Parent's Night Out - 6 pm to 10 pm

JANUARY 22nd - Tumblebus Station Parent's Night Out

FEBRUARY 8th - TSO - Celebrating Great Love Stories

MARCH 11th - TSO Family Discovery - Carnival Spectacular

MAY 9th - TSO - A Salute to the Bard- Celebrating Shakespeare

  • Chinese New Year at CHOM!

    01/28/2017
    10:00AM — 04:05PM

    Chinese New Year! Saturday, January 28, 2017 10 am- 4 pm Make your own Dragon! Find out yo...

  • Worship Services

    01/29/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us each Sunday Morning for Music, Prayer and a great Sermon. Rosedale Baptist Church is a lo...

  • Holy Spirit Catholic School Open House

    01/29/2017
    12:15PM — 01:30PM

    Please join us for Open House on Sunday, January 29, 2017 from 12:15-1:30pm. Tour campus , meet t...

  • Bama Bounders Preschool Playtime

    01/31/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join us for this special Playtime for our littlest gymnasts (ages 4 and under) and their parent/g...

  • Holy Spirit Catholic School

    02/01/2017
    03:30PM — 05:00PM

    There will be a middle and high school Open House on Wednesday , February 1, 2017 from 3:30-5:00 ...

January/February 2017 Digital Edition

 

 

 

 


 

