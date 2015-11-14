2015 Holiday Events In Tuscaloosa

Nov 14, 2015 04:51PM, Published by Mary Jane, Categories: Family, In Print, Community

ONGOING EVENTS:

Tuscaloosa Tinsel Trail - Nightly and through Jan. 3rd - The trail returns with Tuscaloosa’s One Place, as even more sponsors have decorated trees along the Black Warrior River. This includes us! Yes, see our ‘Busy Bee Christams’ themed tree near the trail’s start by the Tuscaloosa River Market on Jack Warner Parkway. Cost: Free - More info: TTownTinsel.com



Holidays on the River - Daily through Jan. 18th - Ice skating returns to Tuscaloosa. The beautifully decorated 60 ’X 100’ outdoor rink will feature holiday characters and hourly snow flurries. Cost: $10 More info: HolidaysOnTheRiver.com

Winter Holiday Camp - Tumblebus Station - Thru JANUARY 5th. 205-799-2089





DECEMBER 28th - 30th - Holiday Day Camp - PARA - TCPARA.org







DECEMBER 28th - 30th

Academy of Ballet & Jazz FROZEN Holiday Camp

Winter dance camp for ages 3-6. 1:00-3:00 pm.

$85 per dancer. Call 205-752-5124.





DECEMBER 31st



New Year’s Eve for Kids - Children's Hands-On Museum



9 am – Noon

205-349-4235, chomonline.org



UPCOMING 2016 DATES TO KNOW: