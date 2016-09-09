A new book for teen girls... "Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?"

Sep 09, 2016 05:38PM, Published by Mary Jane, Categories: Teens & Tweens, Family, In Print, Today

A New Book for Teen Girls!

When people talk about teenage girls today, the conversation often turns to how addicted they are to their phones.

But what nobody seems to ask is “Why?”

Why are girls addicted to their phones?

Why do they obsess over Instagram “likes” and social media numbers?

Why can’t they put their phones down, even in the company of friends?

If you ask me, there isn’t one obvious explanation, but rather a combination of forces. And if we want to understand the dynamic, we should consider the heart and the mind of a teenage girl, and think about what’s important at that age.

For instance:

*Friendships are important - so important they can make or break a girl’s high school experience. Technology gives girls an easy way to connect and stay in touch outside of school hours.

*Love and acceptance are important. Achieving a lot of “likes” on Instagram makes a girl feel love and accepted. It offers tangible proof, in her mind at least, that her life matters.

*Belonging is important. Social media creates an automatic community. It gives girls something to be part of that’s bigger than themselves.

*Impressing people is important. The quest to impress has always existed, and now girls can take it online. They can curate a perfect image and test-drive identities until they find one that draws attention and applause.

*Entertainment is important. Boredom is solved quickly by pulling out a digital device and seeing what everyone is up to.

*Being liked is important. And let’s be honest: We all desire this on some level. We all want to be liked and affirmed. If we’re on social media, we too are probably guilty of posting things to elicit praise or make people think we’re something special.

The thing about teenage girls is, they’re very relational. They care deeply about what other people think. While praise can go straight to their head, criticism can go straight to their heart. What results is an emotional roller coaster that can put them at the mercy of other people’s words and opinions.

My goal as a writer for teen girls is to end this roller coaster. I hope to equip girls with truth and empower them through faith so that regardless of what the world says, they stay true to their identity in Christ.

And I’m thrilled to announce that on November 15, I’ll release a new book designed to help girls with this mission! Published by Thomas Nelson, it’s called Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?

This book is close to my heart because it addresses the biggest issues girls struggle with and the unprecedented challenges of growing up in the digital age. It’s packed with Biblical truths and practical advice related to identity, friendships, social media, and a relationship with God.

By reading Liked, girls will learn to launch their life in a positive direction. They’ll understand the difference between human approval and God’s approval, online friends and real friends, and living to make a temporary splash and living to make an eternal difference.

If you enjoy this column and like the message behind Liked, I’d be so incredibly grateful for your support. Here are a few ways to help:

*Pre-order the book online now at Amazon, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, or Christianbook.com. My publisher has created great pre-order incentives (like printables for your daughter) available at www.liked-book for early buyers.

*Come to my Tuscaloosa book signing on Thursday, November 17 at Part Two in the Tuscaloosa Galleria from 6-8 p.m. Bring your daughter or a group of girls.

*Order Liked at any local bookstore. If they don’t have it in stock, ask them to order copies.

*Consider leading a small group study of Liked for your daughter and her friends in 2017. All you need is a passion for girls and a few moms to help with logistics! My first book, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know, has been used widely across the country for small group studies. I’ve heard fantastic feedback about the girls growing closer to Christ and each other, and my prayer is that Liked will have a similar impact.

*Talk about Liked with your pastor, priest, youth leader, school counselor, cheer sponsor, dance instructor, or anyone who works with young women and cares about who they’re becoming. Suggest a small group or church youth group study in 2017.

*Pray for my young readers and the women leading studies. Ask God to open their hearts in advance to the messages He wants them to hear.

*Spread the word on social media about Liked. Tag me in your post and use the hashtag #likedbook.

*Write a book review on Amazon and Goodreads if you like the book. Positive reviews can make a huge difference in swaying potential buyers to try a book.

*Follow me on Facebook or Instagram to keep up with the latest news and announcements.

Today’s girls are smart, talented, and full of potential. While they may be glued to their phones, and take a few too many selfies, it’s important to look beyond the surface and reflect on the desires deep in their heart that drive their search for approval and explain the trends we see.

I’m so excited about sharing Liked with you and that special girl in your life. I’d love for you to join me in rallying around this message that can change lives and empower girls of all ages to live boldly and bravely for Jesus.

Our girls deserve more than the superficial lifestyle this world pushes on them. Let’s help them dream beyond getting a lot of “likes” on Instagram, and let’s encourage them to value their worth not on how widely liked they can be, but on how deeply loved they already are.

Kari Kubiszyn Kampakis is a Mtn. Brook mom of four girls, columnist, and blogger for The Huffington Post. Her first book, 10 ULTIMATE TRUTHS GIRLS SHOULD KNOW, is available everywhere books are sold, and her new book, LIKED, will release November 15 and is available for pre-order through Amazon, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble and Christianbookcom. Join Kari’s Facebook community at “Kari Kampakis, Writer”, visit her blog at karikampakis.com or contact her at kari@karikampakis.com.