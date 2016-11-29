Tuscaloosa Community Dancers' 2016 Nutcracker

Nov 29, 2016 10:40AM, Published by Mary Jane, Categories: Family, In Print, Community, Today

Tuscaloosa’s 2016 Nutcracker at the Bama Theatre

December 8-11

Tuscaloosa Community Dancers’ (TCD) annual performances of The Nutcracker are a true community treasure. Every year, dancers from West Alabama and the surrounding area present the magical story of Clara, a little girl whose uncle, the mysterious Herr Drosselmeyer, gives her a nutcracker doll at her family’s Christmas Eve party that turns into a prince and a dramatic ball with the Mouse King and his army ensues. Together Clara and her victorious prince travel through an enchanted forest to the Land of the Sweets, where they are greeted by the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy, who presents dancing confectionary delights for Clara’s entertainment. Set to Tchaikovsky’s classic score, various versions of The Nutcracker have been performed throughout the world since 1892 and TCD’s has been enjoyed in Tuscaloosa for over thirty years.

TCD has a long history of presenting professional ballet dancers in their performances along side the community cast, which creates an environment of learning with seasoned veterans for the cast, as well as exposure to world renowned artists for the community of West Alabama. This year’s production of The Nutcracker is no exception. TCD is thrilled to welcome back Jennifer Lauren and Kyle Seguin, performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Jennifer has performed with the Miami City Ballet for eight seasons and was promoted to Principal Soloist in 2015. She previously performed with the Alabama Ballet for eight seasons. A native of Tuscaloosa, Jennifer has been featured as TCD's guest artist as Aurora in Sleeping Beauty, Juliet, in Romeo and Juliet, Odette, the Swan Queen in Swan Lake and the title roles in Snow White, Paquita, Sans Vue, Black Swan Pas De Duex, Sugar Plum Fairy as well as Dream Clara in The Nutcracker for many years. From 2001-2008, Kyle danced with The Alabama Ballet in Birmingham, Alabama where he performed many principal roles. Kyle is a personal trainer, a Stott trained Pilates instructor, holds a BS in Psychology with honors from the University of Alabama in Birmingham and is currently adjunct faculty at Columbia College, Chicago where he teaches ballet, Pilates, and anatomy. In March 2010, Kyle opened One Hundred, a Pilates and Dance studio in Chicago’s East Lakeview neighborhood. Tuscaloosa audiences have seen Kyle as Clara’s Dream Prince/Cavalier in several TCD Nutcracker productions and as Von Rothbart in Swan Lake. Kyle choreographed “Sans Vue”, a contemporary ballet on Tuscaloosa Community Dancers and has taught many Master Ballet Classes for the company. The role of Herr Drosselmeyer will be reprised by David Blumenfeld, a colleague of TCD co-artistic directors Katie Gebler Spitzer and Jenna McKerrow Wilson , from their time in the company with the Alabama Ballet. West Alabama is truly fortunate to have the opportunity to see such high caliber artists perform that also have a special, “home grown” connection to the community.

This year, Susanna Jackson and Sarah Moore will dance the role of Clara and her mischievous little brother Fritz will be performed by Lydia Smith. If you have not seen The Nutcracker in a while, make this your year to see it. “Breakfast With The Nutcracker will take place before the December 10th 10:00 am performance at 8:45 am, tickets need to be purchased separately. In addition to the fantastic and whimsical choreography West Alabama has come to know and love, there are new and exciting surprises that are sure to delight. If you have young children and have never seen The Nutcracker, bring them this year and begin a family tradition of your own.

For tickets, please call TCD Office: 205-752-4220 or visit: www.tuscaloosadancers.com