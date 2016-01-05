Skip to main content

5 Things Your Daughter Should Know About Chasing Boys

Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour - Opelika, Alabama

What I Didn't Know Before Having Kids

West Alabama Pediatrics Introduces Mommy and Me Lactation Services

Beginning The Homeschool Journey

Capitol School's Summer Explorations

A new book for teen girls... "Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?"

By Mary Jane, Sep 09, 2016, Categories: Family, In Print, Teens & Tweens, Today

Being liked is important. And let’s be honest: We all desire this on some level. We all want to be liked and affirmed. If we’re on social media, we too are probably guilty of posting things to elicit praise or make people think we’re something special.
10 Truths Middle Schoolers Should Know

By Mary Jane, Jan 27, 2016, Categories: Family, In Print, Teens & Tweens

There’s a bigger, more promising world beyond this rite of passage. In the meantime, I have 10 truths to center you. I hope they bring you peace and a little friendly guidance.
Outstanding Performances by Northridge High School Band

By Mary Jane, Jan 18, 2016, Categories: In Print, Community, Today

Marching bands like NHS also do more than just play during half-time at football games. They compete in competitions around the nation, being judged on all the aspects of their show. They march in parades, providing music in homecoming, holiday, and special events through-out the year.
Young Cancer Survivor Celebrates A Fresh Start!

By Mary Jane, Jan 15, 2016, Categories: Family, In Print, Health+Wellness, Community, Today

After battling leukemia for eight years, 12-year-old chef Fuller Goldsmith celebrates another year in the best way he knows – with food.
HMS Essay Contest – Martin Luther King, Jr.: Hero To ALL People

By Mary Jane, Jan 13, 2016, Categories: In Print, Teens & Tweens, Community

The top three essays are included here with a picture of our winners. The top three essays were written by Jeremy Lowther, Journee Coleman, and Sarah Hinton.
January/February 2016 Issue: Featuring TSO

By Mary Jane, Jan 05, 2016, Categories: Family, In Print, Community

ON OUR COVER: The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Celebrates Words and Music in their 2015-2016 Season. READ MORE HERE!
January/February 2017 Digital Edition

 

 

 

 


 

